10 of the best places to get a sandwich in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Hoagie, sub or grilled cheese? How about all of them?

We’ve compiled a list of the Grand Strand’s favorite sandwiches, from ones available straight on the beach, to authentic ethnic food. The only rule is that no hot dogs are allowed.

In order to qualify for the list, a restaurant must have had at least 40 reviews, as of the time of publication. Preference was given to local businesses.

Here are some of the best places in Myrtle Beach to grab a sandwich, according to Yelp:

Dagwood’s Deli

Location: 400 Mr. Joe White Ave.

Four and a half stars out of 105 reviews

The deli makes its sub rolls daily on site. The menu offers plenty of choices for jumbo deli sandwiches – and also give the pub chips a try. “Tuna sandwich was on point!” a customer wrote. “The bread is fresh and soft.”

Manny’s Deli & Subs

Location: 5702 S. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 103 reviews

“Greatest sandwich shop in all the LAND!!!” one person said. Reviewers loved that the subs are piled high, and said the Reubens are perfectly salty.

Pulaski Deli

Location: 2701 N. Kings Hwy Ste. 1

Five stars out of 137 reviews

The authentic Polish deli and grocery store has “soft and perfect” sub rolls, according to Yelp users. “I love it and have never been disappointed,” a customer wrote.

Toffino’s Italian Bakery & Deli

Location: 550 Farrow Pkwy.

Four and a half stars out of 323 reviews

Toffino’s offers Italian pastries, tasty pizza and large sandwiches on homemade bread. The deli, located in the Market Common, also has Italian hoagies. As one reviewer put it, “Pizza and subs are on point!”

Mr. Sub

Location: 1011 Broadway St.

Four stars out of 45 reviews

Mr. Sub has been around more than four decades for a reason. “Excellent service and absolutely delicious cheesesteak subs,” a visitor wrote on Yelp. The business also has burgers, and reviewers also enjoyed the sweet tea.

Melt

Location: 1320 Celebrity Circle

Four and a half stars out of 86 reviews

Stop into the “rock n roll” atmosphere for grilled sandwiches or a pizza. One reviewer said that “the fried fish grilled cheese is one of the best sandwiches I’ve ever had.”

Kaminsky’s

Location: 7223 N. Kings Hwy.

Four stars out of 139 reviews

The “no frills” place has been praised for its breakfast sandwiches and tasty soups. “Outstanding sandwiches and sides,” a review proclaims. “The meats are sliced wafer thin and piled high. Great place for lunch on the Grand Strand.”

Burky’s Grill

Location: 4001 N. Kings Hwy.

Four and a half stars out of 244 reviews

The 1950’s-themed restaurant used to be known as Ritzy’s. Visitors loved the milkshakes, and recommended the grilled cheese sandwiches. “This place is a local favorite and you can clearly see why,” one said. “The food is amazing!”

River City Cafe

Location: 404 21st Ave. N.

Four stars out of 605 reviews

Try the chicken tenders, burgers, grilled cheese or a mahi mahi sandwich in an atmosphere full of character. “The food here is AMAZING,” a review reads.

Lulu’s Cafe

Location: 1903 N. Ocean Blvd.

Four stars out of 440 reviews

The cafe offers breakfast and lunch with a beach view. The menu includes items like pancakes, a fish taco sandwich, and one comment states, “they serve booze for breakfast!!”