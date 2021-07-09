10 of the best places to get tacos in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Leave some room for the chips and salsa.

While the South isn’t necessarily known for its tacos, there are plenty of places in Myrtle Beach to get your Latin food fix, whether your cravings lean toward authentic, or more Tex-Mex.

Here are some of the best places to get a taco in the area, according to Yelp.

La Poblanita Restaurant

Location: 311 Hwy 15

The restaurant, which has four and a half stars out of more than 535 reviews, has been praised for its inexpensive, authentic food. The place was described on Yelp as a “hidden gem” that’s popular, so anticipate a wait. One reviewer wrote that “This was the most authentic Mexican I’ve had in America!”

Mojitos Mexican Grill

Location: 7713 N. Kings Hwy

Mojitos Mexican Grill has four and a half stars out of about 125 reviews. The business touts that it has “captured the spirit of the town we love and punched it up with our own Caribbean and Latin twist.” One user called the churros and ice cream “sinful,” while others praised the atmosphere, soup and guacamole.

Taqueria Las Comadres

Location: 105 S. Kings Hwy

Taqueria Las Comadres has four stars out of about 80 reviews. Yelp users said the restaurant’s tacos were the best they’d ever had, and thanked the business for being willing to handle special requests. Reviewers like the handmade tortillas, and one diner said the pork tacos were “extremely juicy and full of flavor.”

Chile Frito

Location 4022 River Oaks Dr

With four and a half stars out of 48 reviews, Yelp users loved Chile Frito’s homemade salsa and chips, flan and guacamole. Reviewers said that the restaurant is authentic Mexican, is cozy and is off the beaten path — with some of the best homemade sangria.

Sun City Cafe

Location: 801 Main St

Praising the cafe’s margaritas, quesadilla and cheese dip, Yelp users have given Sun City Cafe an average of four and a half stars out of more than 85 reviews. Diners said the business has large servings and a friendly staff. One user described the Tex-Mex food as “unique and fresh,” and another said “The guacamole here is elite.”

Sol Y Luna

4270 River Oaks Dr

Sol Y Luna has four and a half stars out of more than 75 Yelp reviews. It offers a full bar and more than 80 tequila. As one visitor put it, “This place is called Sun and Moon…but after ordering from here over the phone, this place should be called Sun, Moon and stars.”

Fiesta Mexicana

Location: 410 70th Ave N

Fiesta Mexicana has four stars out of about 345 reviews. Visitors noted there was a variety of drinks for the happy hour menu, and that the passion fruit margarita is “worth celebrating.” Users also noted the fresh chips, authentic food and live music.

Banditos Cantina

Location: 1410 N. Ocean Blvd

With a large selection of tequilas, craft beer and specialized craft cocktails, Banditos Cantina has gathered an average of four stars out of 220 reviews. Users liked the restaurant’s ocean view, shrimp nachos and tacos.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Location: 740 Coastal Grand Circle

The Tex-Mex chain restaurant has received an average of four stars out of more than 460 reviews. Users liked the atmosphere, big portions and margaritas.

Margarita’s

Location: 9906 N. Kings Hwy

Margarita’s has an average of four stars out of more than 215 reviews. Visitors said the restaurant was willing to be vegan friendly, had great drink specials and had a festive atmosphere. As one put it, the “unlimited chips and salsa were my jam.”