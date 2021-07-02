10 of the best places to get wings in Myrtle Beach

Chicken wings are seen before a chicken wing eating contest, on National Chicken Wing Day, at a Safeway grocery store in Washington, DC on July 29, 2015. (Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Boneless, or traditional?

If you’re craving chicken wings, you’re in the right place. From barbecue restaurants, to pizza joints, to bars, the Myrtle Beach area has a myriad of options to get your fix.

Here are some of the top 10 places to get wings in Myrtle Beach, according to Yelp:

Calda’s Coal Fired Pizza

Location: 3218 Waccamaw Blvd

The pizza restaurant has an average of four stars out of about 130 reviews. While mostly known for its New York-style pizza, visitors also loved the pool tables and dart boards. “This is an awesome local eatery,” one reviewer wrote.

The Sneaky Beagle

Location: 5040 Carolina Forest Blvd

The Sneaky Beagle has gained four stars out of more than 90 reviews on Yelp. Along with wings, the restaurant also has unique options like a chicken alfredo taco, sexy ravioli and a pulled pork taco. There’s also a special menu for dogs.

Reviewers like the bar food, live music and trivia nights.

Chuck’s Steak House

Location: 9695 N. Kings Hwy

With four stars out of about 260 reviews, Chuck’s Steak House touts “some of the finest taxidermy and wildlife artwork you’ll ever see.” The business has two enclosed waterfront decks, three fireplaces and a library. Reviews focused on the steak, with one visitor writing, “This 42 year old steak house has been around for a reason.”

Ultimate California Pizza

Location: 2500 N. Kings Hwy

Yelp users have given Ultimate California Pizza an average of three and a half stars out of about 260 reviews. The business offers oven-baked, jumbo wings with several sauces to choose from. Reviewers noted that the pizza place’s wings were larger than at other restaurants.

Fat Jack’s Wings & Things

Location: 353A Hwy 17 N

Fat Jack’s Wings & Things has received an average of four stars out of more than 90 reviews. The restaurant also offers fried mushrooms and funnel cake. Reviewers praised the bar food, with one writing, “the wings were amazing…but their corn on the cob is something else.”

Hamburger Joe’s

Location: 712 48th Ave S

Yelp users have given Hamburger Joe’s an average of four stars out of more than 520 reviews. The business does old-fashioned burgers and wings, but keep your credit cards at home, because it is cash-only. Users said it’s always busy, but that service is fast and efficient. “Don’t be turned off by the crowd waiting to get in, the line moves fast and is worth the wait,” a review reads.

Wild Wing Cafe

Location: 4706 Hwy 17 S

Wild Wings Cafe has an average of three stars out of more than 200 reviews. Tvs broadcast sporting events, and the cafe also offers live music. Reviewers loved the thick wing sauce and sauce selections, noting that the staff is friendly and that food comes in big portions.

The Carolina Tavern

Location: 852 Mall Dr

Users have given The Carolina Tavern an average of four and a half stars out of more than 85 reviews. The business boasts slow-cooked ribs and chicken wings. Visitors noted that the food is inexpensive, but with lots of variety. One wrote that the wings “taste freshly battered with fresh white meat and the crispest batter.”

Crafty Rooster

Location: 1125 3rd Ave

Crafty Rooster has gained an average of four stars out of about 80 reviews on Yelp. The business specializes in craft beer and pub food. Although it’s in Conway, diners said it’s worth the drive.

Bar-B-Que House

Location: 1205 Hwy 17 N

Located in Surfside Beach, Bar-B-Que House has an average of four stars out of more than 190 reviews. One visitor wrote, “I don’t even really like BBQ that much, but Bar-B-Que changed my mind! Yummm!!!”