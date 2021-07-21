10 of the most Instagramable places in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — From views of the ocean, to boardwalks and piers, to white sand beaches and nature trails through oak trees, there’s plenty of opportunities for new photos to fill your feed.

And let’s be honest, isn’t half the point of a vacation to get a new profile picture, anyway?

But Myrtle Beach is more than white sands and crowded tourist attractions. We gathered some of the best spots for the ‘Gram, whether you’re a local, a seasoned visitor or a fresh tourist on your first trip to the area.

Here are some of the best places in Myrtle Beach to take photos, in no particular order:

SkyWheel

Is there any Myrtle Beach attraction more iconic? The Ferris wheel stretches about 200 feet above the boardwalk, giving breathtaking views of the beach. Each “flight” lasts between 10 and 15 minutes and includes three revolutions. After celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the SkyWheel reopened in May after being disassembled, sent to Kansas and brought back with new flooring and seat coverings inside the gondolas. And if you’re afraid of heights, the Ferris wheel also has a 15-minute light show that starts at dusk, in addition to five-minute light shows hourly until closing time.

Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade

The boardwalk runs 1.2 miles between Pier 14 and the 2nd Avenue Pier. Snap some photos of the ocean, grab a bite to eat and jump into one of the many festivals and events hosted there.

Myrtle Beach State Park

Want to go to the beach, but hate crowds? Try Myrtle Beach State Park. The park includes hiking trails, a pier, beach access and a nature center. Get there in time for the sunrise, or scour the sands for some seashells to show off in your timeline.

Atalaya Castle

Live out your Disney princess dreams at Huntington Beach State Park. The estate was the winter home of industrialist and philanthropist Archer M. Huntington and his wife, sculptor Anna Hyatt Huntington. Nowadays, it’s available for tours and events.

In addition to the castle, Huntington Beach State Park provides opportunities for alligator sightings and birding, has a nature center, an oyster reef, nature trails, a manmade getty, and multiple beach access points. Located farther south than Myrtle Beach State Park, it is typically less crowded than other area beaches.

Brookgreen Gardens

While you’re visiting Huntington Beach State Park, take a short drive over to Brookgreen Gardens. The sculpture garden and wildlife preserve includes 9,100 acres of picturesque space, including sculptures and trails. Pose beneath massive trees covered in Spanish moss, take some snaps of what’s in bloom and learn a little more about the history of the area.

The Crazy Mason

Have your art, and eat it, too!

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, now with a location in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, takes its milkshakes very seriously. The milkshake creations are Instagram-ready and made in jars with literal piles of toppings.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach

Located at Broadway at the Beach, the aquarium offers a chance to see different fish, penguins and other creatures. Catch the daily penguin parade, get a different view from the glass bottom boats or even stay there overnight as part of Sleep with the Sharks. And don’t leave without grabbing some pictures of Dangerous Reef, where you can walk through a glass tunnel to get a closer view of majestic sharks and stingrays.

Conway Riverwalk

Need a break from the beach? How about a walk around the Waccamaw River?

The historic river area includes wooden buildings, picnic tables and great views of the Waccamaw River Memorial Bridge The blackwater river itself is peaceful, and is within a quick walk of the Conway City Marina and Riverfront Park.

9. Valor Park

Located in The Market Common, the urban garden is within a quick walk of area restaurants and stores. Pose under the white trellis, wander through artisan stalls during farmers markets or catch a summer concert or movie. Historic markers in the area will tell more about the history of the former air force base and the people who served there.

10. The Atlantic Ocean

It’s a little obvious, but no list would be complete without taking the time to enjoy Myrtle Beach’s white sands and blue ocean. Whether you’re walking along the surf, gazing over it from a pier, searching for shells or taking a boat into its waters, the Atlantic Ocean will always be breathtaking — no matter how often you see it.