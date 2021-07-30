10 of the top places to get a steak in Myrtle Beach

“It’s fatty. It’s salty. And if you do it right, it’s downright meaty,” David Tamarkin wrote of his idea for a “Bread Steak.” (Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Medium, well-done or rare?

Myrtle Beach offers them all.

From classic Southern hospitality, to a laid-back environment, to more upscale establishments, the beach is filled with every type of steakhouse imaginable — and don’t forget the surf part with the turf.

Here are some of the best places to get a steak in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Yelp:

Johnny D’s Waffles and Bakery

Location: 3301 N. Kings Hwy.

With an average of four and a half stars out of more than 1,500 reviews, Johnny D’s Waffles and Bakery knows how to do brunch. While you’re there, also try out the french toast, a red velvet waffle or some banana bread.

Fire and Smoke Gastropub

Location: 411 79th Ave. N.

Fire and Smoke Gastropub has an average of four and a half stars out of more than 630 reviews. Yelp users loved the pub’s crispy pork belly, buffalo meatloaf and selection of microbrews from around the world. Diners said the food was the perfect size, and recommended the elk chops. “Bartender was engaging,” one person wrote. “Food was exquisite. Wine was perfect.”

Drift

Location: 980 Cipriana Dr. Unit A-6

Drift has received an average of four and a half stars out of about 60 reviews. Visitors praised the breakfast and lunch, stating that the business pays attention to the little details, has great mimosas and serves people quickly.

Hook & Barrel

Location: 8014 N. Kings Hwy.

Hook & Barrel’s surf and turf has launched it to an average of four and a half stars out of more than 780 reviews. Users said the food is cooked “to perfection.” One person who ordered a steak wrote, “I literally cried because it was so good.”

Aspen Grille

Location: 5101 N. Kings Hwy.

Aspen Grille, which has an average of four and a half stars out of more than 310 reviews, claims to have traditional Southern food with a “personal twist.” The grill’s menu changes seasonally and food is made with locally-sourced ingredients. As one reviewer put it, it has a “classic steakhouse feel that is harder to find in beach towns like this one.”

New York Prime

Location: 405 28th Ave. N.

New York Prime has received an average of four and a half stars out of about 200 reviews. The chain restaurant self-describes as having “a classy supper club ambiance.” Reviewers like the steak, upscale service and large side portions.

Big Mike’s

Location: 504 16th Ave. N.

Users have given Big Mike’s an average of four stars out of about 490 reviews. The business claims to be “the home of Serious Soul Food,” and one user said the food was “so good I’ve been literally dreaming about it in my sleep.”

44 & King

Location: 515 44th Ave. N.

44 & King has received an average of four and a half stars out of about 230 reviews. The business offers craft cocktails and gives a “modern twist on Southern comfort pub food.” The restaurant is dog friendly, has an outdoor patio and features games and live music. “Have to say it was the best meal we had in Myrtle Beach for our vacation,” one person wrote.

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse

Location: 2920 Hollywood Dr.

The chain steakhouse has received an average of four stars out of more than 700 reviews. Users called it “swanky,” with a reviewer stating, “The meats were cooked perfectly and so tender!”

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant

Location: 1401 29th Ave. N.

The seafood buffet has received four stars out of about 1,550 reviews. The restaurant also has Greek pastries and American food choices.