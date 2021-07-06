10 old photos of Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — If traffic seems slow on Main Street in Conway, try competing with a train.
A lot has changed in Horry County over the last century, and even the last few decades. Just in 2010, the county had an estimated 269,000 people. By 2019, that had jumped more than 31%, to 354,000.
And it’s not stopping anytime soon. The county is expected to have more than 580,000 residents by 2040, excluding the seasonal population.
To compare the old with the new, here are 10 old photos of the area, collected by the Horry County Historical Society:
- Train on Main
2. First Street looking South, Myrtle Beach
3. Myrtle Beach Farm Co.
4. A day at the beach
5. Flooded bridge
6. Fishing on the Waccamaw
7. Myrtle Beach clubhouse and pier
8. Greenwood School
9. A morning dip
10. Conway graduation