10 old photos of Horry County

A train is pictured on the east side of Main Street on Conway, just above 2nd Avenue. The picture is not dated. (Source: Horry County Historical Society Photograph Collection at Coastal Carolina University)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — If traffic seems slow on Main Street in Conway, try competing with a train.

A lot has changed in Horry County over the last century, and even the last few decades. Just in 2010, the county had an estimated 269,000 people. By 2019, that had jumped more than 31%, to 354,000.

And it’s not stopping anytime soon. The county is expected to have more than 580,000 residents by 2040, excluding the seasonal population.

To compare the old with the new, here are 10 old photos of the area, collected by the Horry County Historical Society:

Train on Main

A train is pictured on the east side of Main Street on Conway, just above 2nd Avenue. The picture is not dated. (Source: Horry County Historical Society Photograph Collection at the Horry County Archives Center at Coastal Carolina University)

2. First Street looking South, Myrtle Beach

A view from First Street looking south in Myrtle Beach. The photo is not dated. (Source: Horry County Historical Society Photograph Collection at the Horry County Archives Center at Coastal Carolina University)

3. Myrtle Beach Farm Co.

A picture of workers at the Myrtle Beach Farm Co, dated around 1910. (Source: Horry County Historical Society Photograph Collection at the Horry County Archives Center at Coastal Carolina University)

4. A day at the beach

Men and women gather at the beach at an unspecified location in Horry County. Some people are wearing dress clothes, while others are in bathing suits. The photo is not dated. (Source: Horry County Historical Society Photograph Collection at the Horry County Archives Center at Coastal Carolina University)

5. Flooded bridge

The 3rd Avenue Bridge is pictured after being closed due to high water in 1928. (Source: Horry County Historical Society Photograph Collection at the Horry County Archives Center at Coastal Carolina University)

6. Fishing on the Waccamaw

Fishermen show off their catches after fishing on the Waccamaw River in 1921. (Source: Horry County Historical Society Photograph Collection at the Horry County Archives Center at Coastal Carolina University)

7. Myrtle Beach clubhouse and pier

A clubhouse and pier are pictured at a location in Myrtle Beach. The photo is not dated. (Source: Horry County Historical Society Photograph Collection at the Horry County Archives Center at Coastal Carolina University)

8. Greenwood School

Students at the Greenwood School are pictured on a date in either 1905 or 1910. (Source: Horry County Historical Society Photograph Collection at the Horry County Archives Center at Coastal Carolina University)

9. A morning dip

People are pictured at an unspecified location in Myrtle Beach. The photo is not dated. (Source: Horry County Historical Society Photograph Collection at the Horry County Archives Center at Coastal Carolina University)

10. Conway graduation