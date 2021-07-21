10 best places to get a hotdog in the Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Is a hotdog a sandwich?

No matter where you stand on the divide, we’ve rounded up a list of the best places to get one in the Myrtle Beach area.

Here are some of the best eateries that offer hotdogs, according to Yelp:

Joey Doggs

Location: 1818C Hwy. 17 N.

More than 120 reviewers have given Joey Doggs an average of four and a half stars. The Surfside Beach eatery offers inexpensive hotdogs — one for $2.99, according to its Yelp page. One diner wrote, “We have been on vacation here in South Carolina for a week and this was by far the best place I’ve eaten at here, or anywhere throughout the US. It’s affordable and worth visiting.”

Fenway Grille

Location: 206 Main St. N.

Users have given Fenway Grille an average of four and a half stars out of more than 125 reviews. A Carolina Dog is $3.89, a Chicago Dog is $4.79 and a Spicy Redneck Dog is $4.90. “I have eaten hundreds of hotdogs in my lifetime,” one reviewer wrote. “The ‘Carolina Classic’ (I held the mustard) was the best hotdog I have eaten in my entire life.”

Peaches Corner

Location: 900 N. Ocean Blvd.

More than 115 Yelp users have given Peaches Corner an average of three stars. The eatery offers a foot-long hotdog, along with burgers and chili dogs. A footlong hot dog, which comes with slaw, mustard, chili and onions, is $6.99, and a short hot dog is $4.99. One reviewer said, “I would come back to Myrtle Beach just for the chili dogs!”

Cook Out

Location: 1800 N. Kings Hwy.

More than 150 people have given Cook Out an average of four stars. The restaurant’s prices are not listed on its online menu, although Yelp reviews noted that the food is inexpensive.

Hamburger Joes

Location: 1410 Hwy. 17

The Surfside Beach location has received three and a half stars from more than 155 reviews. Diners are able to get a hotdog for $2.95, and the business also offers hamburgers, french fries and buffalo wings. Visitors noted that Hamburger Joes has a casual atmosphere and that the menu is child-friendly.

BurgerFi

Location: 801 Main St. N.

Users have given BurgerFi an average of four stars out of more than 365 reviews. While the chain restaurant is primarily known for its namesake, diners are also able to get an American Wagyu beef hot dog, a New York-style hotdog and a Texas-style hotdog. Hotdogs start at $4.65 and go up to $5.71.

Flip Flops Bar & Grill

Location: 9619 Shore Dr.

Users have given the grill an average of three and a half stars out of about 95 reviews. Visitors can get a mini corndog for $5.99 or the Homewrecker — a beef hotdog with chili, onions and relish — and fries for $7.69.

Wahlburgers

Location: 1320 Celebrity Circle Unit 195

More than 600 reviewers have given the Broadway at the Beach location an average of three and a half stars. Diners can get the all-beef pearl hot dog with fries for $8.35

The Bowery

Location: 110 (9h Ave. N.

About 145 Yelp users have given the bar an average of four and a half stars. ET’s Corndog is $3.95, the Duffy Dog — a quarter-pound hotdog with chili, cheese, mustard, ketchup, onions and jalapenos — is $5.95. Reviewers loved that The Bowery is located on the beach, and also noted that the cheeseburgers and chicken wings were delicious.

Burky’s Grill

Location: 4001 N. Kings Hwy.

More than 230 reviewers have given Burky’s Grill an average of four and a half stars. The grill — formerly known as Ritzy’s — offers a hotdogs with fries and a drink for $5.19, a corn dog for $2.49 and a grilled hotdog for $2.95. Visitors praised the hamburgers, and called the chili “a game changer.”