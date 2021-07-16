10 places to get Italian food in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Ready to lose yourself in spaghetti?

The area has oodles of options for noodles, or for you to get your Lady and the Tramp reenactment on with a “Bella Notte” moment, or to explain “Perfecto!” over the best linguini, or…you get it.

Here are some of the best places to get Italian in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Yelp:

Sole Italian Restaurant

Location: 3401 N. Kings Hwy

Yelp users have given Sole Italian Restaurant an average of four and a half stars out of more than 600 reviews. Visitors noted that the restaurant looks unassuming from the outside and can be easily overlooked, but that the interior has the feel of a traditional Italian eatery. As one reviewer put it, “We know when we are eating good because there is NO discussion…just eating!”

Vicini’s Restaurant and Pizza

Location: 5001 N. Kings Hwy

Vicini’s Restaurant and Pizza has received an average of four and a half stars out of more than 230 reviews. Users praised the pizzas, calling the eatery a hole-in-the wall establishment with a nice ambiance and a friendly staff.

Villa Romana Italian Restaurant

Location: 707 S. Kings Hwy

More than 515 reviewers have given Villa Romana Italian Restaurant an average of four and a half stars. According to its business profile, the restaurant has traditional and original food prepared by native Romans. One user said they once drove 2.5 hours each way to eat there. Others praised the homemade pasta and accordion player. “This is the first, second and third restaurant we look forward to going to every time we’re in Myrtle Beach,” one review reads.

Crave Italian Oven and Bar

Location: 5900 N. Kings Hwy

Yelp users have given Crave Italian Oven and Bar an average of four and a half stars out of more than 315 reviews. The business describes itself as “an upbeat Italian/New York oven and bar.” Locals said they love eating there, and that “the burrata was out of this world.”

Toscana Italian Kitchen

Location: 2703 N. Kings Hwy

Toscana Italian Kitchen has received an average of four and a half stars out of 303 reviews. One visitor praised the restaurant’s pear, cranberry and walnut pasta, and others noted the fresh bread.

Ciao

Location: 5223 N. Kings Hwy

More than 344 Yelp users have given Ciao an average of four and a half stars. One reviewer said the restaurant had the best tiramisu they’d ever had, and that staff had a deep understanding of the menu. Others noted the romantic ambiance. “Go hungry!” a reviewer suggested. “The food and drink will not only fill your tummy, but your soul too.”

Luigi’s Trattoria

Location: 503 61st Ave N

Luigi’s Trattoria has received an average of four and a half stars out of more than 270 reviews. One user noted that it has “real Italian people serving real Italian food.”

Little Italy

Location; 3001 N. Kings Hwy

More than 375 diners have given Little Italy an average of four stars. Users liked the homemade dressing, bread and ambiance. “Probably the best I’ve had in 20 years of coming to Myrtle Beach,” one visitor wrote.

Hot Tomato Italian Restaurant & Brick Oven

Location: 406 21st Ave N

Hot Tomato Italian Restaurant & Brick Oven has received an average of four stars out of more than 340 reviews. Visitors liked the restaurant’s New York-style pizza, authentic Italian food and specialty cocktail menu. “The pizza was bangin!” one reviewer said.

Ducatis Pizzeria & Trattoria

Location: 960 Cipriana Dr

More than 270 reviewers have given Ducatis Pizzeria & Trattoria an average of four stars. Yelp users said that the business is a simple, well-managed restaurant that is also vegan friendly. One reviewer wrote, “The sauce is divine and the crust was phenomenal.”