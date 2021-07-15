100+ community members show up to meeting about Highway 90 growth

At least 100 community members showed up to a community meeting about Highway 90 on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (WBTW)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 100 community members showed up Thursday night to a meeting about Highway 90 to express their concerns about growth in the area.

Several Horry County councilmembers and state representatives were at the meeting to answer questions.

It is a packed house tonight at the Hwy 90 community meeting. Residents have filled the room to share their concerns and hear planning and zoning’s plan to deal with the growth along the highway.



Updates to come on @WBTWNews13 pic.twitter.com/UEvyRRr1gw — Maria DeBone (@MariaDeBoneTV) July 15, 2021

One resident said more emergency services are needed in the area. Councilman Johnny Vaught said a lot of the money from the recently-passed impact fees will go toward public safety.

Councilman Danny Hardee said council is looking to put an Horry County Fire Rescue Station somewhere in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22, but said a specific location won’t be announced for a couple of weeks.

Residents expressed concern over ditches along Highway 90, but council said the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is responsible for some of them.

Another resident said he has spent more than $17,000 to keep the flooding out of his home along Highway 90.

“How much money money as homeowners do we have to pay to stop the flooding on Highway 90?” one resident asked.

Representative Tim McGinnis said “we send too much money to Columbia and get too little back. That’s going to change.”

Other residents expressed frustration over the traffic and the speed limit on Highway 90, saying it’s getting too congested.

“The reason I came to Conway is because it’s not Myrtle Beach,” one resident said. They said it’s now becoming like a city.

Another resident is concerned with the speed limit on Hwy 90.



“When I moved here 2 years ago I loved it. I hate it” @WBTWNews13 — Maria DeBone (@MariaDeBoneTV) July 16, 2021

When asked how many of the people in attendance would attend a second meeting in September as a follow up to this one, almost everyone in the room raised their hand.

