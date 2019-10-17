$100K winning lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach convenience store

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A $100,000 winning lottery ticket was sold at a Myrtle Beach convenience store.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased at the Scotchman store located at 1272 Dick Pond Road in Myrtle Beach, the SC Education Lottery says.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday for the $100,000 prize.

The winner numbers were: 16, 24, 30, 32, and 38, and the power-up was 2.

The prize would have been $200,000 if the ticket holder “powered-up” for one dollar when they purchased the ticket.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

