106-year-old Pawleys Island woman receives COVID-19 vaccine

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A 106-year-old Pawleys Island woman received her COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at Tidelands Health, the hospital said in a press release.

Mary Shumpert received her second dose of the vaccine from the Tidelands Health vaccine site in Murrells Inlet. The hospital said she’s the oldest person to receive the vaccine from Tidelands Health since distribution began.

Shumpert was accompanied by her 74-year-old daughter, Suzanne Harris, who also received her second dose of the vaccine Wednesday.

“I had a sore arm, but she didn’t even have the sore arm,” Harris said, talking about her mother.

Shumpert was a child during the 1918 influenza pandemic. Harris said her mom was determined to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s just so reassuring,” Harris said. “It’s not just us — we have our grandchildren and friends we would really like to see more of. And we want to play our part. This makes us feel better.”

Tidelands Health said as of Tuesday it has administered nearly 21,000 doses of the vaccine, with more than 15,000 of them going to seniors over the age of 70. A few have been over 100 years old.

More than 5,000 doses have been given to healthcare workers, first responders, and other people eligible in Phase 1a, the hospital said.