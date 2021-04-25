11 bars in Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island among others charged with serving to minors

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriffís Office charged 11 South Strand bars with selling either beer or liquor to someone under the age of 21.

“Alcohol is just as dangerous to our youth as any other drug, and I expect our restaurants, stores and bars to do better in ensuring that only those age 21 and above are served,” Sheriff Weaver said. “Georgetown County is a family beach destination, and preservation of that reality is a priority of my office.”

The following were charged by GCSO:



Luna Mexican Bar and Grill, Murrells Inlet

Creek Ratz, Murrells Inlet

Dead Dog Saloon, Murrells Inlet

J Peters, Murrells Inlet

Drunken Jack’s, Murrells Inlet

Pop Pop’s BBQ, Murrells Inlet

Landolfi’s Italian Bakery, Pawleys Island

Pawleys Wine and Spirits, Pawleys Island

Island Bar and Grill, Pawleys Island

Owens Liquors, Pawleys Island

Litchfield Wine and Liquors, Pawleys Island

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the spring break alcohol compliance investigations of 52 establishments within Georgetown County.