11 quarantined at Myrtle Beach homeless shelter, first COVID-19 case confirmed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach homeless shelter has confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case this week.

Eleven people at the New Directions homeless shelter are currently in quarantine for 10 to 14 days after a client tested positive on Monday.

According to the homeless shelter’s executive director, Kathy Jenkins, no one in that quarantined group has yet tested positive for COVID-19.

Within 12 hours of the positive test, New Directions partnered with Eastern Carolina Housing Organization (ECHO) to find temporary housing for the individual testing positive and those believed to have been exposed.

“This is our first case — hopefully, our last case — but each shelter is one big family,” Jenkins said. “They live together, eat together, sleep in big dormitories, so we have always felt that when people come into the shelters, we are their family.”

The homeless shelter has partnered with Little River Medical Center during the pandemic to test clients regularly.

New Directions has also been in partnership with the City of Myrtle Beach, Horry County, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC).

Since March, the homeless shelter took extra precautions like reduced capacity and bed re-arrangements to try to prevent the spread of the virus.

“They are out and about they are meeting with other community partners, and they go to the community kitchen for lunch, many of them work because that is the goal,” Jenkins said.

Dozens of men, women and families have moved into the homeless shelter since March. The goal is for people to get back on their feet and live independently.

However, that means coming and going to work and making community connections during the pandemic.

Jenkins said they’ve carefully been moving new people in when an empty bed opens.

“We emptied a couple of rooms, we had some quad rooms at the men’s shelter, they have remained the rooms where when someone new comes in we move them into one of the quad rooms and they stay relatively isolated from the general population,” she said.

Since March, it has maintained an average of 70-75% capacity to allow for social distancing. The homeless shelter has about 185 beds.