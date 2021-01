NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old will run a mile in honor of fallen North Myrtle Beach Sergeant Gordon William Best.

Running 4 Heroes is a non-profit that seeks to raise funds for injured first responders and honoring falling officers. Zechariah will resume his tribute runs Sunday and his first mile of 2021 will be for Best.

Zechariah also ran a mile in honor of fallen Myrtle Beach officer Jacob Hancher after he was killed in the line of duty in October.