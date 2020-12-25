12,500 meals served at 32nd Community Christmas Day Dinner in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Community Christmas Day Dinner volunteers kept up with tradition despite the pandemic.

On Friday hundreds of dinners were packed at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Myrtle Beach.

“It’s so different this year than it has been any other year. It has definitely been a learning curve for us. That’s for sure,” said organizer Janice Sialiano.

Meals were put together in the same room where a sit down dinner normally takes place.

To-go boxes were served curbside and by delivery.

“It’s just such a blessing. I just can’t think of anything that could be more Christmas, the heart of Christmas than spreading the love and gifting the community with everything that we’re doing right now. It just symbolizes what it’s all about,” said event spokesperson, Cindra Marshall.

This year more than 12,500 meals were served – breaking a record thus far.

“We could have easily done 13,000 meals. The food insecurity out there is crazy. You think about it. You think you know it, but you don’t get it until you’re in the middle of it,” said Sialiano.

Sialiano says the help brought many to tears and looks forward to better days.

“Hopefully we can eat together next year,” Sialiano.