130+ renew marriage vows on Valentine’s Day

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Lulu’s restaurant was transformed into a ceremony and reception hall on Valentine’s Day.

Friday marked the restaurant’s second year hosting the Tropical Reunion Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony.

More than 60 couples enjoyed the free event, which included cake and champagne.

“When everyone is holding hands that’s when you get your chills,” said restaurant manager Tony Landmesser.

One couple was married the morning of Valentine’s Day, others have been married for over 50 years.

“When two people decide that they’re in it for the long haul, sometimes the vow renewal is an opportunity to come back together to a good place and recommit and reminisce upon the feeling they had on their wedding day,” said Myrtle Beach officiant, Eric Hunt.

Decorations filled the restaurant as couples reminisced on their love stories.

Michael and Arlene Buckley first kissed at 14-years-old. The pair reconnected on Facebook 40 years later.

Michael took Arlene back to the beach where they first kissed to propose.

“The exact spot and we both knew exactly where it was that we had our first kiss. Still gives me chills!” said Arlene.

On Lulu’s beach vows were exchanged to recommit to love. Couples faced each other and held hands, promising to be partners through good and bad.

William and Patricia King met at ages five and six. Patricia knew she wanted to marry William since grade school.

William says couples need to recommit to marriage every single day, but Valentine’s Day was perfect to make it official.

“A lot of trials and tribulations along the way, but it’s been, you learn through that and you get to appreciate what you have so much more,” said William.

Photos of the event can be found on Lulu’s website.