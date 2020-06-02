Flooding closes 14 boat landings in Horry County

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Flooding throughout Horry County has caused numerous boat landings to close.

The 14 landings currently closed, according to Horry County officials, are:

Billy Witherspoon Landing

Peachtree Landing

Socastee Yacht Basin

Rosewood Landing

Chris Anderson Landing

Old Reaves Ferry Landing

Danny Knight

Pitts Landing

Punch Bowl Landing

Yauhannah Landing

Big Bull Landing

Jordan Lake

Hughes Landing

Pitch Landing

The landings will be closed until water levels recede, according to Horry County officials.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.