Flooding closes 14 boat landings in Horry County

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Flooding throughout Horry County has caused numerous boat landings to close.
The 14 landings currently closed, according to Horry County officials, are:
Billy Witherspoon Landing
Peachtree Landing
Socastee Yacht Basin
Rosewood Landing
Chris Anderson Landing
Old Reaves Ferry Landing
Danny Knight
Pitts Landing
Punch Bowl Landing
Yauhannah Landing
Big Bull Landing
Jordan Lake
Hughes Landing
Pitch Landing
The landings will be closed until water levels recede, according to Horry County officials.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.