21-year-old charged after 15-year-old girl missing in Myrtle Beach found safe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A 21-year-old man was charged after a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Myrtle Beach was found safe.

Hunter James Cooper, 21, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to police.

The teen went missing from 5300 N Ocean Blvd, Dunes Village, in Myrtle Beach and was previously last seen on the beach around noon on Wednesday.

Police determined that the teen was staying with Cooper in the 5400 block of North Ocean Boulevard on her own will.

The teen’s mother told News13 that they’re on vacation from Richmond, Virginia and were at the hotel pool when she went for a walk on the beach.

Editor’s note: Due to the missing person being a minor, we have removed her photo now that she was found safe.