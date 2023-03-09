MURRELS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand family is splitting a winning $150,000 Powerball ticket three ways, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay was sold at a Refuel off Highway 17 in Murrels Inlet, according to the release.

The winning family member admitted that she never played, but decided to take a chance on November 5 when the jackpot was $1.6 billion, the education lottery said. The ticket matched all but one number drawn to take home a $150,000 prize.

“It’s surreal,” the family member told lottery officials. “I’m the most unlucky person.”

The woman originally thought they only won $50,000, which is what she told her other two family members, lottery officials said. She was informed by a friend later on that it was actually triple the amount.

“We were super excited then,” the woman said.

The three family members waited until they could all travel to Columbia to cash their ticket, lottery officials said. They plan to give some of it to charity.

“We want to spread the luck around,” the woman said.

The odds of winning $50,000 by matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129, according to the release. The odds of a 3x multiplier being won are 1 in 3.23 when the jackpot is more than $150 million.

The Refuel in Murrels Inlet received a $1,500 commission for selling the winning ticket.