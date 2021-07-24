16 finish firefighter recruit school, graduate during ceremonies at Horry Georgetown Technical College

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Graduation ceremonies were held recently for 16 fire recruits in Horry County.

The newly trained firefighters – 14 from Myrtle Beach and one each from Conway and Georgetown – completed 24 weeks of hands-on and classroom training.

They received their firefighters’ badges from friends and family members during a ceremony at Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s Thomas Maeser Auditorium.  They also received their helmets and recited the firefighters’ oath during the ceremony.

