16-year-old Carolina Forest High School student opens business in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The grand opening of Spencer’s Snowballs and Ice Cream in North Myrtle Beach kicked off Tuesday morning.

The owner, 16-year-old, Trent Spencer told News13 he did most of the work himself, including saving money he earned from working at local restaurants at the age of 15.

“It was definitely challenging, but I knew it was going to be worth it,” Spencer explained. “So I just kept fighting and it paid off.”

Spencer is a full-time student at Carolina Forest High School. He said ‘Spencer’s Snowballs and Ice Cream’ isn’t his first business.

“When I was eight years old, I had a garden that I started at my house in Pennsylvania. I had a little garden stand and every since that day I said ‘I wanted to own my own business’,” Spencer said.

“Trent has a really great motivation and drive and he puts everything he wants to do with a great heart into everything,” said customer and friend Sienna Bellomo.

Spencer said entrepreneurship is his passion that he couldn’t wait until adulthood to achieve.

“You can be 80 and start your business. There’s no time frame or limit on what you want to do,” he said.

Many first-time customers on Tuesday learned about the grand opening from Spencer’s Facebook post that’s gotten over 400 shares. The high schooler said owning his own business has been a lifelong dream.

When he turns 20, Spencer hopes to own his own restaurant. But for now, he wants to inspire others to reach their goals no matter their age.

“I’m so thankful for the community,” Spencer said.

“They have been so supportive and they’re making my dreams come true. I have the biggest smile under my mask right now,” Spencer said.

Spencer’s Snowballs and Ice Cream is open Tuesday — Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. It’s located behind Big Belly Grille in North Myrtle Beach.