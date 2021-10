HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A teen who was injured in a Sept. 27 crash in Aynor has died, according to authorities.

Kali Rank, 16, died Saturday due to injuries caused by the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Rank is from the Conway/Aynor section of Horry County.

The crash happened on Highway 501 in Aynor. Two other people were injured in the two-vehicle collision.