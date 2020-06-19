Horry County Government reports 18 positive COVID-19 cases among staff members

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Government reports 18 positive cases of COVID-19 among staff members.

Currently, 57 employees are working remotely or utilizing medical leave due to reports of possible exposure to COVID-19, the county announced on Friday.

Here is a breakdown by department:

County offices remain operational; however, the county encourages community members to conduct business by phone, email, or other electronic means. Call first before visiting any office in person—many departments will be working by appointment only in an effort to limit the number of people within a given space.

Community members who must visit an office in person will be required to wear a face mask while inside the building. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you.



County officials are continuing to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 in our community. Please be advised that conditions may change quickly requiring new or additional changes. Any updates will be provided as soon as possible.