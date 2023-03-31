GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old Georgetown man has been charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a man in the chest on Thursday, Sheriff Carter Weaver’s Office said.

Dallas Ray Cooper of Indian Hut Road was arrested after deputies said he stabbed the 47-year-old man who was treated and released from a hospital.

Cooper remained in the Georgetown County Detention Center Friday afternoon pending a bond hearing, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.