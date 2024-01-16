MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tuesday marked the final day of “Freedom Week” on the Grand Strand.

For the past 19 years, Freedom Week has provided events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The week includes a parade, an awards ceremony and workshops on community issues.

For the first time, organizers added the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion forum and small business expo to give community members and small business owners the opportunity to network and discuss important issues.

“This is the first in the state that we ever had the DEI and small business expo,” Timothy McCray said. “We are excited about bringing this on this year and to continue to grow and grow as we continue moving forward.”

“I guess my message to you today was let’s keep this going,” said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Many small businesses and nonprofits were set up, and community members came in throughout the day to make connections and get to know one another.

Kema Parsley, the director of events at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and an MLK Committee Member shared how this new event gives these small businesses great exposure.

Tye Larimer, owner of Tye Med LLC who was one of the businesses set up said he was “super excited” to be at the conference and forum.

The event was held at the Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s conference center.

“We’re more than excited to be part of this venture with them,” said Vincent Myers, HGTC’s workforce development manager. “Once we can work with them, we can extend our outreach of services that we have.”

Community members spent the day learning about the small businesses in attendance and listened to each others stories.

A panel discussion was also held to get the community involved and give them the opportunity to ask questions.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion goes beyond race,” said Delores Dacosta, executive director of the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs. “It can include anyone who does not fit in the traditional mold that society has developed.”

Next year will be the 20th year of Freedom Week. For more information, click here.