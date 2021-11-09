$1M Powerball ticket sold in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Someone is $1 million richer after purchasing a Powerball ticket at Gator’s Liquor in Surfside Beach.

The Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn. However, the ticket holder didn’t purchased PowerPlay for an extra $1, otherwise the $1 million prize would have increased to $2 million.

Powerball numbers for Monday were: 21 – 46 – 47 – 57 – 62 and the Powerball number was 8.

Check your tickets. More than 7,800 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $1 MILLION. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.