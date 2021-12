MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm fire heavily damaged a multi-story residential building late Saturday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 3:43 p.m., and flames were reportedly coming from the roof of the building on the 300 block of Cumberland Terrace Drive. No injuries were reported.

Authorities have not said how the fire started, and no other information was immediately available.

An investigation is underway. Count on News13 for updates.