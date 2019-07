CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two people are being taken to the hospital and the road is blocked after a crash in Conway.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 501 East and East Cox Ferry Road, a News13 crew at the scene said. Two people are being taken to a hospital with injuries.

The SC Highway Patrol’s website said the crash happened around 10:27 a.m. Thursday and the road in the area is blocked.

Count on News13 for updates.