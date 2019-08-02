2 extricated from vehicle after crash in Horry County

LORIS AREA, SC (WBTW) – Two people were extricated from a vehicle after a crash in Horry County Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on Red Bluff Road around 7:46 p.m. Thursday, a tweet from the department said. Two of the three people inside the vehicle “were confined and required extrication.”

All three were taken to a hospital with injuries, but were “conscious and alert,” the tweet added.

