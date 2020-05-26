2 Georgetown men turn in more than $1,300 found blowing on Highway 17

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Two Georgetown County men stepped up as local heroes when they came upon more than $1,300 blowing around on Highway 17.

The men contacted the sheriff’s office on Tuesday to help reunite the money with its proper owner.

Linwood “Woody” Smith and “Jonathan” Omar Saldivar saw the money blowing on U.S. Highway 17 in the area of Lee’s Farmers Market around 10:30 a.m. when they decided to call the police and turn in the money.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office posted their photo on Facebook with the headline, “HONEST MEN.” The sheriff praised “their quick and honest actions.”

The money was returned to the elderly owner who was actively searching for it, according the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who stopped and found money at the time of this event is encouraged to contact Lt. B. Marlow at the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (843) 546-5102.

