2 Horry County volleyball teams under quarantine after player tests positive for COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County volleyball teams are under quarantine after a St. James player tested positive for COVID-19, according to Horry County Schools district.

The district said a St. James High School player tested positive Friday after playing Loris High School Thursday.

Both teams were placed under quarantine for 14 days as recommended by DHEC, the district said.

St. James and Sumter junior varsity football teams were also placed in quarantine after two St. James players tested positive before a game against Sumter last week.

Editor’s note: The district originally gave the wrong amount of time the teams were placed in quarantine for. The story has been updated with the correct amount of time.