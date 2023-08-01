CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two health care centers in the Grand Strand are joining forces to expand access to quality care on the coast.

Conway Medical Center announced Tuesday a new strategic relationship with Novant Health to address the health care demand in our fast-growing region.

Brian Argo, the CEO of Conway Medical Center, said going forward they are now Conway Medical Center with Novant Health.

Conway Medical Center has served Horry County for more than 95 years. The center has 40 locations along the Grand Strand and more than 300 physicians representing 35 specialties.

CMC officials said they have been looking to team up with a strategic partner for several years.

“As you’re well aware, our community continues to grow at a pace that is unprecedented,” Argo said. “And helping find that right strategic partner to help us meet our community needs, and the growth and support of the community is extremely important for us.”

The Novant Health Network consists of nearly 2,000 physicians and more than 36,000 team members who care for patients at more than 800 locations in North Carolina.

Argo said combining forces and growing together will benefit the community and improve access to health care along the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

“All the things our community needs in terms of care is not here. And again, Novant has a great presence right over the NC line in Brunswick and Wilmington,” Argo said. “And having access, and hopefully preferred access to our patients at a higher level of care and greater sub-specialists will allow for our patients to be seen quicker and return home for the care that they need and deserve.”

Novant Health now holds a 30% minority interest in Conway Medical Center. Officials said as the organizations grow together and serve larger sections of the region, workforce opportunities will follow.

“We’ll see growth,” said Jeff Lindsay, CEO of Novant Health. “More jobs, more activity and more opportunity for attracting and retaining the strongest team in health care here.”

The two organizations will spend the next year working together to evaluate the community’s health care needs and make decisions about potential expansions and programs accordingly.