MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Wednesday night after a car flipped in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. in the area of Seaboard Street and Commons Avenue, Vest said. Two cars were involved with one car rolling on its side.

Both injured people were taken to a hospital for treatment, Vest said.

The road has re-opened.