2 injured after crash involving concrete truck near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Tuesday after a crash involving a concrete truck near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called to the area of W. Cox Ferry Road and Highway 544 at about 5:37 p.m. for a crash involving a car and a concrete truck, HCFR said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. The City of Conway Fire Department also assisted.