NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people were injured after a crash involving a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach.

The crash between a car and a golf cart happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday at Sea Mountain Highway and Ye Olde Kings Highway, according to Pat Dowling, with the City of North Myrtle Beach.

A man and a woman in the golf cart were injured, and the woman was taken to a hospital.

