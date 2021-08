HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Monday after a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 501 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at 3 p.m. to the 5200 block of Highway 501 near Conway for a crash involving a motorcycle and a trailer, HCFR said. Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.