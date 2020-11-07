HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured after a crash Friday night on Hwy 501 in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Hwy 501 near Gardner Lacey Road, between Myrtle Beach and Conway, HCFR said. Both people were taken to the hospital.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- SC woman in jail after video shows her pickup, slam dog on leash
- 2 injured after crash on Hwy 501 in Horry County
- Dillon County sheriff-elect hopes to increase visibility, cut down on crime
- Parents say 5-year-old daughter who died from COVID-19 was ‘perfectly healthy’
- Why ballot-counting in Nevada is dragging on