2 injured after crash on Hwy 501 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured after a crash Friday night on Hwy 501 in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Hwy 501 near Gardner Lacey Road, between Myrtle Beach and Conway, HCFR said. Both people were taken to the hospital.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

