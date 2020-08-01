2 injured after crash on Hwy 501 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured after a crash on Hwy 501 near Factory Stores Blvd. Friday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said they were called out at 9:37 p.m. for a crash with entrapment.

Please avoid the area of Hwy. 501 near Factory Stores Blvd., as traffic has slowed.



2 patients were w/ non-life-threatening injuries at this 2-vehicle accident w/ entrapment.



This call was dispatched to #HCFR crews at 9:37 p.m.@SCHP_Troop5 is on scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/jtXHrvJwhE — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 1, 2020

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, HCFR said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

