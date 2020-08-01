2 injured after crash on Hwy 501 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured after a crash on Hwy 501 near Factory Stores Blvd. Friday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR said they were called out at 9:37 p.m. for a crash with entrapment.
Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, HCFR said.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
