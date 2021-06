CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Monday in a rollover crash in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

The crash happened at about 4:03 p.m. on Knotty Branch Road near Lundy Shortcut Road, HCFR said. The road is closed in that area. One person was ejected from a vehicle and two people were taken to the hospital.

Info. on Conway-area rollover accident with ejection. #HCFR pic.twitter.com/viB7aF4rDI — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) June 7, 2021

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route while first responders work.