2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 9 in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people were taken to the hospital Monday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 9 in Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched at 3:59 p.m. to 490 E. Highway 9, and crews had to force open a door to get one person out of a vehicle, HCFR said in a social-media post.

No information was immediately available about the victims or any possible injuries.

Drivers could experience traffic delays in the area while cleanup is underway. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Count on News13 for updates.