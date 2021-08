HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Wednesday after a car crashed into a utility pole in the Galivants Ferry area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 3:31 p.m. in the area of Barnhill Road and Mill Pond Road, HCFR said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Traffic has slowed in the area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work to clean up and replace the utility pole.