2 injured in crash in Galivants Ferry, drivers asked to avoid area

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a crash in Galivants Ferry Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the crash happened around 4:39 p.m. at Dog Bluff Road and Pee Dee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2 injured people were transported by #HCFR crews following this 2-vehicle accident in Galivants Ferry.



HCFR was dispatched to this call at Dog Bluff Rd./Pee Dee Rd. at 4:39 p.m.@SCHP_Troop5 was on scene and investigating.



Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/61XVJshJfJ — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) September 1, 2020

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

