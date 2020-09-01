2 injured in crash in Galivants Ferry, drivers asked to avoid area

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twitter

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a crash in Galivants Ferry Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the crash happened around 4:39 p.m. at Dog Bluff Road and Pee Dee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories