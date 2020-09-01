2 injured in crash in Galivants Ferry, drivers asked to avoid area

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a crash in Galivants Ferry Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR said the crash happened around 4:39 p.m. at Dog Bluff Road and Pee Dee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
