2 injured in crash in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a crash Friday evening in Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at 7:23 p.m. at Hwy 90 and St. Joseph Road, HCFR said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

