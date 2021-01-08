2 injured in crash in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a crash Friday evening in Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at 7:23 p.m. at Hwy 90 and St. Joseph Road, HCFR said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
