2 injured in crash involving Horry County school bus in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Tuesday after a crash involving an Horry County school bus in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 3:29 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road near Conway, HCFR said. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. It’s unclear if any students were on the school bus at the time of the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

