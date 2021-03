HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Tuesday evening in a crash on Highway 22 in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 6:21 p.m. on Highway 22 westbound near Highway 90. Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries.

At 6:21 p.m., #HCFR crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 22 westbound near Highway 90.



Two people are being transported to the hospital with injuries.@horrycountypd is on scene.@SCHP_Troop5 is investigating. pic.twitter.com/toWiTwxTY2 — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) March 16, 2021

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Horry County police are also on scene, HCFR said.