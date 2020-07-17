2 injured in motorcycle crash in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Murrells Inlet Friday afternoon, according to Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire.

The crash was reported to Highway Patrol at 4:00 p.m. in the area of SC 707 and Prince Creek Parkway.

According to Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire, both people were hospitalized.

A News13 crew on scene also saw a car pulled off to the side of the road.

