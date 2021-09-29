2 injured in motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Wednesday in a crash involving a motorcycle in Myrtle Beach, according to Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of Seaboard Street and Commons Avenue near Lowe’s and Target, Evans said. Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries and another person signed a medical waiver.

The conditions of the two people injured is unknown, Evans said.

The area around the crash will be closed for some time while crews work, Evans said.

