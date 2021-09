MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Wednesday in a crash in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of Seaboard Street and Oak Forest Lane, according to officials. Two people are being treated for injuries. At least one person was trapped.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work. No other information was immediately available.