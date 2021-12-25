2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in head-on crash on Pine Needle Drive in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed early Christmas morning in a head-on crash on Pine Needle Drive in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A third person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash, which happened about 12:45 a.m., Master Trooper David Jones said.

According to Jones, the driver of a 2009 Nissan Altima and a front-seat passenger in a 2017 Nissan Altima died in the crash. The driver of the 2017 Altima was the injured person taken to the hospital.

The crash happened when the 2009 Altima crossed the center line while traveling south and collided head-on with the 2017 Altima, Jones said.

The names of the victims have not been released. None of the people in either of the vehicles was wearing seat belts, Jones said.

SCHP is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.