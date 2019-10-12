2 MBPD officers involved in shooting; SLED investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, October 12, two Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in a shooting in the area of 65th Ave N and Wedgewood Street.

Per established protocol, SLED will be conducting an independent investigation, while MBPD will be reviewing the incident internally. Myrtle Beach Police is asking for patience while every lead is investigated.











If you have any information, photos, or video please contact the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division at (803) 737-9000 or the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.

